Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 13,585 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.