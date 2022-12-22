Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 1,131 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.