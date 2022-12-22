Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 4,968 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

