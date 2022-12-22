Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 549 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

