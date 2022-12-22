Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Crown Trading Up 2.6 %

CCK stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

