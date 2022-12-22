Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,595 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

