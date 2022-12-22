Compound Price Tops $32.43 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $32.43 or 0.00195069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $235.68 million and $13.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00116002 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.17675932 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $12,237,385.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.