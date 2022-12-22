Compound Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $240.78 million and $12.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $33.13 or 0.00197370 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00115767 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053261 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.17675932 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $12,237,385.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

