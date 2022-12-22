Contrasting Better Therapeutics (BTTX) and The Competition

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.73 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 34.40

Better Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Better Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 845.95%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 160.81%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

