Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 261,820 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $12.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosan Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

