Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 261,820 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $12.89.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
