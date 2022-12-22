Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $241,742.84 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $17,162.20.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.45. 6,193,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,363. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 951.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 136.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

