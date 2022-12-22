Credit Suisse Group (CS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently:

12/20/2022 – Credit Suisse Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Credit Suisse Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 1,392,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,918,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

