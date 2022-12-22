Credit Suisse Group Raises Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $48.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FBIN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

About Fortune Brands Innovations

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

