Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth $78,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
