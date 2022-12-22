Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Cricut Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,816 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $115,215.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,561,250 shares in the company, valued at $130,905,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,718 and have sold 24,250 shares valued at $218,690. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth $78,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

