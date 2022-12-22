Critical Contrast: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 12.76% 4.03% 1.70% Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Huaneng Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 1.83 $1.05 billion $0.77 10.58 Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 758.90%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Huaneng Power International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

