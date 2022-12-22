Critical Contrast: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Papa John’s International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million 3.03 -$153.18 million -2.38 -3.90 Papa John’s International $2.07 billion 1.44 $120.02 million $1.89 44.72

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Papa John’s International 3.27% -49.32% 12.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sweetgreen and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.1% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and Papa John’s International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa John’s International 0 3 8 0 2.73

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.74%. Papa John’s International has a consensus price target of $104.15, indicating a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Papa John’s International.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John's trademark internationally. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 5,650 Papa John's restaurants, which included 600 company-owned and 5,050 franchised restaurants in 50 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.