Critical Review: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) vs. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 26.92% 14.98% 0.93% NBT Bancorp 29.08% 12.92% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 12 5 0 2.22 NBT Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $61.29, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and NBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.43 $1.13 billion $5.30 9.11 NBT Bancorp $497.67 million 3.73 $154.88 million $3.54 12.23

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats NBT Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 140 branches and 164 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

