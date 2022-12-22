Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $12.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022278 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

