Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 9500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Crown Point Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.