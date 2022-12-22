Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $278.89 million and approximately $30.44 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

