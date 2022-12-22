Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Down 0.6%

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.07). Approximately 344,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 535,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £389.27 million and a P/E ratio of 630.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

