cVault.finance Price Hits $5,722.29 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,722.29 or 0.34102829 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $57.22 million and $14,022.19 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05374261 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00496074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.80 or 0.29438165 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.