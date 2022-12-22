Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 1.8%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $45.93. 9,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,346,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,466,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,613 shares of company stock worth $3,052,023. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.