DA Davidson Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $44.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.
Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.
Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
