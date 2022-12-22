DA Davidson Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $44.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

