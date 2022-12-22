Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.55.

DAR stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

