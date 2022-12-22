DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $469.71 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00116002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00195069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,483 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

