DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $441.57 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00115767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00197370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053261 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,438 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

