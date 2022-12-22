Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 8.1%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.18. 1,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 881,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $490.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,727,221.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,727,221.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 916,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

