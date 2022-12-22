Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $12.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

PAGS stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after buying an additional 2,089,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

