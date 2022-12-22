Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.