Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 17,032 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 11,404 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA SOXS traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 1,359,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,536,787. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

