Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

