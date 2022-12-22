DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

