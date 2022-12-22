Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.13.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.7 %

DLTR opened at $140.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.08. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.