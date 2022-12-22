Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.22.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF opened at $59.65 on Monday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.