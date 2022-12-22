Drake & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

TSN stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.02. 37,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

