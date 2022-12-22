Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.76. 15,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,250. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

