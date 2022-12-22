Drake & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.74. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,674. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

