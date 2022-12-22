Drake & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,793. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

