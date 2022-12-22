Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Richard K. Sykes Sells 2,000 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE DY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 316,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,229. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

