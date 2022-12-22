Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Richard K. Sykes Sells 2,000 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
NYSE DY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 316,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,229. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Featured Articles
