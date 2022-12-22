EAC (EAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,601.22

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. EAC has a total market cap of $20.56 million and $24,601.22 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00388688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017808 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.06969729 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,436.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

