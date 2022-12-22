Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $574.26

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.26 ($6.98) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.29). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 587.50 ($7.14), with a volume of 43,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £159.88 million and a PE ratio of 29,250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 574.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 557.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

In related news, insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.74), for a total value of £5,987,129.10 ($7,272,994.53). Also, insider Robert Senior bought 4,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £24,997.20 ($30,365.89).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

