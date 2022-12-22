Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $574.26

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.26 ($6.98) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.29). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 587.50 ($7.14), with a volume of 43,605 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £159.88 million and a PE ratio of 29,250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 574.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 557.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.
Recommended Stories
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.