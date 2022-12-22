easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 568.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 568.75 ($6.91).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.89) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.29) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet stock opened at GBX 345.50 ($4.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.20. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.86).

Insider Buying and Selling

About easyJet

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,161.90). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,570.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.