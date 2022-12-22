Edgecoin (EDGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.46 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $210.03 million and $32.46 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

