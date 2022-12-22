Elbit Systems Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $171.94 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

