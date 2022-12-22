ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.46 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32233374 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

