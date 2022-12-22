Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 7,515 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,556 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,022,000 after buying an additional 1,096,987 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

