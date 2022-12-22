Ellenbecker Investment Group Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

