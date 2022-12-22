Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 33,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

LOW stock opened at $202.43 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day moving average is $194.91.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

