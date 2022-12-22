Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

